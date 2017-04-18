Car plunges over curve and narrowly misses Beaumont family home

BEAUMONT - A close call for a Beaumont family, a car plunges over a curve to narrowly miss their bedroom and collides straight into their parked truck.

The family, lucky the car didn't make it inside their home.

“When I walked outside, I was able to see it, there's no reason for me not to believe it happened.” says Aarahn Stewart, who lives inside the home.

A close call for a family in Beaumont, the car crashing into their truck, barely missing their home.

“If my dad's truck wasn't there, the car would have definitely been inside the house,” he says.

“I just heard a loud crash and I looked out the window, and the car was sitting in the driveway” Stewart explains.

The loud awakening happened a little after midnight on Monday morning.

The young man who was driving the vehicle was actually passed out in the grass where he drove by, we didn't notice him until about 20 minutes later,” Stewart explains.

The driver was 36-year-old Dantrell Sutton, and he was charged with resisting transportation, disorderly conduct, failure to identify, and evading arrest.

It was a very scary unexpected situation and a lesson learned in being safe while behind the steering wheel.

“Be very careful, that's all I can really say about it now,” Aarahn explains.

Dantrell Sutton's bond is set at 1 thousand dollars for resisting transportation and another thousand for evading arrest.

He is also currently placed on a mental health hold.

