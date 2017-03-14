Calcasieu Parish deputy fired, charged for smuggling drugs into jail

Timothy Walls, Jr. Photo/Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

LAKE CHARLES - A Calcasieu Parish jailer has been fired after being charged with bringing drugs into the jail.

Deputy Timothy W. Walls, Jr., 26, of Lake Charles, LA, was arrested and booked into the Sulphur City Jail on Monday, March 13, 2017, according to a release from the Calcasieu parish Sheriff's Office.

Walls was charged with malfeasance in office, introducing contraband into a penal institution and conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility where his bond was set at $125,000 the release said.

In early March detectives with the Combined Anti-Drug Task Force were told that contraband was being smuggled into the Calcasieu Correctional Center according to the release.

Investigators learned that Walls had brought three to six packages of synthetic marijuana and tobacco into the jail since December 2016.

Walls had the drugs delivered to him at his apartment and would bring them into the jail when he went to work though investigators learned that on one occasion he had them delivered to him at the jail while he was on duty the release said.

Prior to being fired Walls had worked win the corrections division of the sheriff's department for about five years according to the release.

The investigation continues and more charges and arrests are pending.

He is charged with introducing contraband into a penal institution; conspiracy to introduce contraband into a correctional facility; and malfeasance in office.

© 2017 KBMT-TV