Businesses hope to benefit from continued construction along Interstate 10 in Orange

ORANGE - Dickey's Barbecue Pit has only been open along Interstate 10 in Orange near Highway 87 for four weeks.

The manager, Dakota Honeycutt says that she is welcoming the news of more traffic being diverted towards her restaurant over the weekend.

"When the people are all stuck on the feeder road maybe if traffic is slow and they're hungry they can come in here," Honeycutt said.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, construction of a new overpass on State Highway 87 will force all Interstate 10 eastbound traffic onto the feeder road at the Highway 87 exit and re-enter the interstate past 8th street. One westbound lane will be closed as well, according to a press release.

The closure will take place from 7 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday.

Locals like Velenta Mathews-Hunter are not excited about the weekend commute.

"That's way too much traffic they'll have to divert to this feeder road," Mathews-Hunter said.

Mathews-Hunter is hopeful that more people will explore orange during and after the construction.

She's seen several changes to Orange and thinks they are positive.

"I'm real excited, I mean because change it's going to happen anyway, I might as well document it so that for history's sake you can show this was the Orange we knew and now it's not that Orange anymore," Mathews-Hunter said.

TXDOT says the construction of the new overpass is part of the ongoing I-10 reconstruction project from Adams Bayou to the Sabine River.

The $68 million project is expected to finish in 2020.

