12 preschool kids hurt by science experiment in Memorial

HOUSTON -- Twelve children were injured in a flash fire at a church school in the Memorial area late Tuesday morning.
Paramedics were called to the Yellow School at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church in Bunker Hill for multiple burn victims.
Six of the children were taken to the hospital with burns. Five others were were treated for less serious burns and one child was trampled. They are all 3 and 4 years old, according to the Village Fire Department.
"It was a flash fire. Injuries you would expect from that," says Village Fire Dept about kids hurt at church. #khou https://t.co/5tySnBEf8p pic.twitter.com/VuIooBqpYC— The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) May 16, 2017
When Air 11 flew over the scene, a man was rushing out of The Yellow School with a little girl wrapped in a blanket.
Church employees told KHOU 11 News the injuries were caused by some kind of supervised science experiment taking place outdoors.
"I don't know anything about this particular experiment other than what I'm telling you – that is was outdoors, there was an accident, it involved flames and some children were exposed to the flames," said Bob Giles with Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church.
All parents of the students that were injured have been notified.
