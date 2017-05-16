12 preschool kids hurt by science experiment in Memorial

(Photo: Jason Miles, KHOU 11 News)

HOUSTON -- Twelve children were injured in a flash fire at a church school in the Memorial area late Tuesday morning.

Paramedics were called to the Yellow School at Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church in Bunker Hill for multiple burn victims.

Six of the children were taken to the hospital with burns. Five others were were treated for less serious burns and one child was trampled. They are all 3 and 4 years old, according to the Village Fire Department.

"It was a flash fire. Injuries you would expect from that," says Village Fire Dept about kids hurt at church. #khou https://t.co/5tySnBEf8p pic.twitter.com/VuIooBqpYC — The Bishop (@BillBishopKHOU) May 16, 2017

When Air 11 flew over the scene, a man was rushing out of The Yellow School with a little girl wrapped in a blanket.

Church employees told KHOU 11 News the injuries were caused by some kind of supervised science experiment taking place outdoors.

"I don't know anything about this particular experiment other than what I'm telling you – that is was outdoors, there was an accident, it involved flames and some children were exposed to the flames," said Bob Giles with Memorial Drive Presbyterian Church.

Randy Keeney's 3-year-old son was among the injured.

"I know there were some burns and they want to see if he inhaled any chemicals," Keeney said.

School officials couldn't say whether any safety equipment was used during the experiment.

The Memorial Villages Police Department said that they responded to the incident but weren't sure if safety equipment was used during the experiment.

"I don't want to make any pre-dispositions that anything went wrong here, it was an unfortunate accident," Chief David Foster said.

All parents of the students that were injured have been notified.

