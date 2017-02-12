Burkeville family mourns loss of woman who died following Newton County crash

Tangye Erwin died from injuries she sustained in a single-car accident on Highway 87 in Newton County on Saturday.

BURKEVILLE - Martin Erwin IV and his family were hit with an unexpected tragedy. Yesterday, he learned his mother Tangye and his aunt Cynthia Willhoit were in a single-car accident.

His aunt was seriously injured and his mother died after she was flown to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital.

"Now that this has happened, it's just kind of surreal, we're all kind of trying to wake up at this point you know and it just feels like a dream sequence," Erwin said.

Tangye is not Martin’s biological mother, but she had raised him since he was one year old.

“There's really no words to describe her, she was just impeccable, amazing and I was lucky to have her as a mom," Erwin said.

Just a day before the accident, Martin stood alongside his mom to lay his grandmother Doris Erwin to rest.

"She was the matriarch of our family, she was the center of it, she was the glue that held us together," Erwin said.

Through this difficult moment, Martin says that he is staying strong in his faith. He believes God will guide him and his family through this hardship.

"I know that she's looking down on us and she will continue to do so, and we'll be back and forth between here and Houston over the next couple of days to check on my aunt but for Tangye, her memory will live on and we will continue to do so,” Erwin said.

Erwin’s aunt remains in Ben Taub Hospital in Houston. She is expected to fully recover from her injuries.

