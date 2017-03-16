Port Arthur police officers spent some time Wednesday evening looking for stolen items after three teens were taken into custody for a burglary.

A homeowner in the 3700 block of Rachel Ave. called police to report the burglary in progress around 3:30 p.m.. When officers arrived they found three suspects, all juveniles, and took them into custody. Officers searched several nearby abandoned buildings and found items stolen from the Rachael Ave. address.

The three teens, whose names have not been released because of their age, were taken to the juvenile detention facility.

