BUNA - 15-year-old Colton Spell says his sister and mother were on their way to a banquet last night but they forgot their tickets. Colton walked down the driveway to give the tickets to them but that's when their dog, a young pit-bull mix, Boujee ran towards him and bit him.

Spell says that Boujee tried to bite him more than once.

"So I went down to grab my hip so he couldn't bite me, but afterward he grabbed my arm and he wouldn't let go."

Spell was eventually let go and was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston. He received treatment and is now back home.

Spell says Boujee was friendly and playful, and never had an incident while he was in their care.

Now, the dog is being held in quarantine at Jasper County Animal Control.

Jasper County Sheriff Mitchel Newman says it's sad, but not unheard of, that a pitbull attacked a child.

"I mean, I've seen them so gentle that kids ride them and I've also seen them twist a kid's shoulder off," Sheriff Newman said.

Newman says this is a sad situation for both the pet and the family.

Spell says the memory of what happened yesterday was one scary moment he thought would never happen.

"He was just a lovely dog and we all played with him and everything,” Spell said.

Spell understands that the dog may not be coming back to his home.

“I don't really want them to put him down but I don't want him back at the house," Spell said.

Sheriff Newman says they will hold the dog for ten days before they make a decision on what to do with the dog.

