Buna suspect's fiance claims stabbing was act of self defense

Jasper county deputies are continuing to investigate what led up to a stabbing in Buna over the weekend that sent two men to the hospital.

One of the victims is recovering in the ICU while the other victim has been treated and released from the hospital.

Jasper County authorities said it happened on Sunday off of FM 1004 in Buna at 4:30 am in the driveway of a residence.

12news spoke to the stabbing suspect’s fiancé who was with him during the time of the stabbing.

Sydni Kirkendall said her fiancé Matthew Dabill stabbed two of the men out of self-defense. She said she was traveling with him to help her friend whose car broke down off of FM 1004.

Unfortunately, their car ran out of gas when she arrived to help him. While she was sitting inside the car with her fiancé she said two men confronted them and asked them to move their car out of the driveway and then asked for drugs.

Kirkendall said she moved her car and told them she didn’t have any drugs. After they left her alone she said she fell asleep with her fiancé in the car. A little while later Kirkendall said the two men approached their vehicle and started hurting her fiancé.

"This is Texas, we should be able to lock our doors and leave them unlocked and no one should harm us," said Kirkendall.

Their friend Lucius Caswell, who they were trying to help said he was confronted as well. His car was broken down a few feet away from the driveway.

"They started knocking on my truck and beating on my trunk they left and I fell back to sleep," said Caswell.

12news also spoke to Racheal Fountain who is the fiancé of one of the victims. She said her fiancé James Ray Honea is still in the hospital suffering from multiple stab wounds.

She said the other victim, Houston Norman was treated and then released from the hospital.



While they both have different stories about what happened, both sides agree that Honea and Norman went to check on the suspect's car that was in their driveway.

Fountain explained that they found a man passed out in the driver’s seat. When they tried to wake him up she said he became violent and stabbed them.



The Jasper county Sheriff’s office is investigating both sides of the story.



Lieutenant Matt Ortego with the Jasper county sheriff's office said the suspect ran to a home nearby and the resident called the cops. Lt. Ortego also adds the suspect was under the influence when he was arrested.



Kirkendall said she hopes the two victims recover quickly.



"It was horrible but I don’t wish anything I hope those guys make it out of the hospital and that they are okay and I don’t wish that on nobody,” said Kirkendall.

Lt. Ortego said the suspect was arrested on an unrelated traffic charge.

He’s expected to be officially charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon tomorrow morning.



The suspect is still in the Jasper County Jail at this time. Lt. Ortego would not confirm the name of the suspect at this time.

