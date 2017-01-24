Buna man killed after car strikes tree in Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY - A 62 year-old Buna man was killed in a one-car wreck Tuesday morning in Jasper County after his car struck a tree.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was notified of the accident, which happened near mile marker 764 on FM 253, Monday morning at about 9:30 a.m. according to a release from the DPS.

The man was driving a 2007 Ford Mustang westbound on 253 when for an unknown reason the car left the road and struck a tree the release said.

The driver, who was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, was pronounced dead at the scene by Justice of the Peace Daniel Whitton.

The identity of the driver is being withheld until his next of kin are notified.

