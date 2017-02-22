Buna man charged with leaving puppy in mailbox says he was afraid it could have been hit by car

Michael Levi Griffin, 18, of Buna Photo/Jasper County SO

JASPER - A Buna man has been charged after leaving a puppy in the mailbox of a Jasper County animal hospital.

Michael Levi Griffin, 18, of Buna, admitted to deputies that he put the dog in the mailbox saying he saw it near the roadway and was worried it would get hit.

Griffin was charged with cruelty to non-livestock animals for leaving the puppy in the mailbox of the Buna Animal Hospital over the weekend of February 18-19.

He is free on a $3000 bond according to the Jefferson County Jail.

