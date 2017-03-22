Buna man charged with intoxication manslaughter in motorcycle accident that killed Jasper woman

Tiare Sorensen, 56, of Jasper, was killed in a motorcycle accident Tuesday night in Kountze. Photo Courtesy of Family

KOUNTZE - A spokesperson for the Department of Public Safety has released the identity of a woman who was killed in a motorcycle accident Tuesday night.

The deceased is identified as Tiare Susan Sorensen of Jasper, 56, of Jasper. Sorensen was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Kent Walker.

According to DPS Sgt. Stephanie Davis, the accident happened around 8:30 p.m. on FM 421 in Hardin County about four miles West of Lumberton.

Air rescue was called to the scene but was told to disregard shortly after.

Sgt. Davis told 12News the initial reports indicated that Sorensen was a passenger on a 2000 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was going east on FM 421 when it struck a deer in the roadway. The driver, Kennon Floyd Perry, 56, of Buna, sustained minor injuries and refused medical treatment at the scene.

Sgt. Davis said Troopers found that Perry was going too fast as he entered a curve and lost control of the motorcycle. There was no evidence of a deer in the roadway.

After the on-scene crash investigation and interview with Mr. Perry, Troopers concluded that he was intoxicated. He has been charged with Intoxication Manslaughter, a 2nd degree felony.

Perry was taken to the Hardin County Jail.

© 2017 KBMT-TV