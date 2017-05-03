Buna man accused of beating, sodomizing girlfriend with broomstick before trying to set her on fire

A Buna man is accused of choking, stabbing and sexually assaulting his girlfriend before attempting to set her on fire.

Charles Benjamin Franklin IV, 26, of Buna is charged with felony aggravated assault.

Authorities say Franklin also threatened to kill the victim's children.

According to an affidavit obtained by 12News, Franklin is accused of trying to set his girlfriend on fire by lighting an aerosol accelerant as an improvised torch. She had burnt hair when she field a report to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office. She says she was also sodomized with a broom handle that was doused in accelerant.

Franklin was arrested April 28 and bond is set at $135,000.

The woman says she was also stabbed twice in the chest with a pocket knife.

According to the affidavit, Franklin's grandfather arrived at the house to rescue the victim, and when he tried to leave, Franklin climbed on the vehicle, kicking and hitting the window to get them to stop.

