Budget cuts end summer camp for the deaf in Austin

DENTON - A Denton dad is so committed to his daughter’s continued improvement at a state-funded summer camp for the deaf that he’s doing what he can to un-do its cancelation.



Alyssa Abraham, a 10-year-old 3rd grader in Denton, is deaf in her right ear. She didn’t talk until she was four years old. That’s when the hearing impairment was first discovered, a hearing problem that her dad believes slowed her development.



“Right cochlear nerve neuropathy,” her dad Bevan Abraham explained.



Alyssa now wears hearing aids in both ears. The hearing aid on the right transfers what that ear should hear to the hearing aid in her good left ear. And for the last two summers her hearing, and self-confidence got another boost - a 12-day summer camp at the Texas School for the Deaf in Austin.



“It's probably the best opportunity she's had to just have a normal experience,” Abraham said.



For a girl who didn't talk until she was 4-years-old, her dad says the camp was a Godsend.



"These are trained professional educators, teachers, teacher's aids, they have a fully staffed medical center with nurses. It is just extremely well done to the highest level for the needs of the kids that are there."



But the Summer 2017 camp has been canceled. In a letter and online message to students and their parents, Texas School for the Deaf superintendent Claire Bugen explained there just wasn’t enough money left at what is now the end of the current biennial budget cycle.

“No one is more saddened by this decision than we are,” Bugen wrote. “We regret this inconvenience and lost opportunity for your students. We are hopeful that our funding appropriation for this next biennium will restore our financial integrity. It is our full intention to reactivate the summer programs for next year.”

But Alyssa's dad loves the summer camp so much he’s trying to save it.



"Absolutely,” he said. “Because the jumps and the benefits that I see with her are incredible."



He started a GoFundMe page. He’s been told the tax-payer-funded program costs $500,000, so that’s his goal.



"I'm hoping that this could go viral. I'm hoping that people could look at this and go this is a great cause and donate."



If his effort doesn’t go viral, Abraham says he plans to put the money to good use anyway: donating it to programs that can offer hearing aids to kids who otherwise might not be able to afford them.

