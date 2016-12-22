Bryan police officer shot during robbery investigation

Police lights at night (generic image) (Photo: Getty Images)

BRYAN, Texas -- A Bryan police officer was treated and released for minor injuries after being shot early Thursday morning.

The officer was responding to an aggravated robbery call at 2000 South College Avenue. According to police, several suspects entered the store around 1:17am, one of them had a gun.

At 1:56am, the officer contacted one of the suspects near Duncan and South College, where the suspect shot at the officer and took off. The officer's ballistic vest kept him from serious injury. He was treated and released at a nearby medical facility.

Thursday morning Bryan Police asked that people stay clear of the area between Texas Avenue, Finfeather, Carson and Dodge while they search for the suspects.

