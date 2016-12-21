Bringing holiday cheer to Boys, Girls Haven

BEAUMONT - For the last couple of weeks Neighbors Emergency Center has held a toy drive for the kids living at Boys Haven and Girls Haven in Beaumont.

Forty seven wrapped presents were delivered to add a little joy to the lives of children who don't always get what the ask for during the holidays.

With the help of the TEGNA Foundation the 12 News team was able to give a $5,000 grant to Boys Haven in addition to the gifts that were placed under the tree.

(© 2016 KBMT)