Bring Back the Memories Car Show for Cops and Kids

Beaumont Police Department

BEAUMONT - Beaumont Police Department is hosting a “Bringing Back the Memories Car Show” on Saturday March 11th from 8:00a.m until 3:00p.m at the City Hall parking lot, located at 801 Main St in Beaumont.

The car show benefits the Beaumont Police Department’s Cops and Kids program. There is no entry charge for the event. The food for sale on site will benefit the program.

The event will also feature great music and visits with Beaumont Police Officers, canines, a SWAT truck, motorcycles and more. There will be Amusements and games for the kids and the Police Museum will be open for free tours.

Registration for car show entries is $25.00 and dash plaques and goody bags will be provided to the first 100 entrants.

You can register in advance or on site. You can register by contacting Johnny Dorion at 656-3896 or racingjd@aol.com.

For more information on the event, you can call 880-1092. You can visit the Facebook page for the event here.

