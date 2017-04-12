Brief foot chase leads to lock down of two south end Beaumont schools

Beaumont Indpendent School District

BEAUMONT - Two Beaumont schools were put on lockdown briefly Wednesday morning when a trespassing suspect was chased through the campus by police.

Pietzsch-MacArthur Elementary and South Park Middle School were both put on lockdown at about 9 a.m. as Beaumont Police officers chased a suspect on foot onto the South Park campus on the south side of the school off Virginia Street according to a Beaumont Independent School District spokesperson.

The suspect entered the campus but did not get into any buildings and BISD Police did a walk through of both campuses before the lockdown was lifted according to the district.

The suspect, who was arrested by Beaumont Police on Maddox Street on the east side of the campus, was given a trespass warning stating he was forbidden from the campus the spokesperson said.

Beaumont Police initially responded to a trespassing call in the 4600 block of Highland about a block from the campus according to the Beaumont Police Department.

When officers arrived the suspect fled from officers and headed toward the South Park campus police said.

The suspect will be charged with evading on foot and trespassing police said.

