Bridge City mother dies from stage four lymphoma

BRIDGE CITY - A Bridge City mother has passed away after battling stage four lymphoma. Her four daughters created a uplifting and positive video for their mother in December of 2016.

Myra Caillouet’s four daughters surprised her with a “cancer bye, bye, bye” video for Christmas last year. The video was viewed on Facebook over 24,000 times and shared over 500 times.





Caillouet’s funeral is set for Thursday. A Mass of Christian Burial will held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at St. Henry Catholic Church in Bridge City with Reverend Francis Majors and Reverend Steve Leger officiating according to Claybar Funeral Homes.

The Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. The visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City.

Bridge City daughters created video as a Christmas gift for sick mom

