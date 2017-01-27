BREAKING NEWS: Officer-involved shooting in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY - One man is injured in an officer-involved shooting in Newton County.

It all started with a high-speed chase, Friday afternoon.

The shooting happened about ten miles south of Newton on Hwy 87.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says initial reports indicate that the incident began with Newton police officers responding to a domestic disturbance around 2:00p.m.

Sheriff Billy Rowles confirms a woman was reportedly being held against her will by the man who was shot.

The woman was able to make it out of the car safely and gave statements to investigators. Rowles said her information included mention that the man intended to coax officers to open fire.

12News has unconfirmed reports from a witness near the scene that the man was taken from the scene by a medical helicopter.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

Texas Rangers are leading the investigation into the shooting. Additional information will be released as details are confirmed.

12News has a crew on the scene and we'll bring you more information as it becomes available.

