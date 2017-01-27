BREAKING NEWS: Body Found in Newton County

NEWTON COUNTY - Officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office have discovered a car near Bon Wier, which they believe could contain the body of a man who was recently reported missing. They are investigating the death as a murder.

The family of 23-year-old Keandre Markell Jones, of Bon Wier reported him missing earlier this month, but they reported they had not seen or heard from him since late October.

Jones was believed to have last been traveling in a dark blue 2000 or 2003 Ford Taurus.

Newton County Sheriff Billy Rowles confirmed to 12News, the car they discovered shortly before four, Friday afternoon, was blue.

The car was located just off of Highway 190 at the Sabine River Bridge, as investigators followed up on information obtained in an investigation into the disappearance of Jones.

Rowles says that even though he and others believe the remains to be Keandre Markell Jones, that an official ruling or identity has not been made pending further investigation and an autopsy.

