BREAKING NEWS: Beaumont Police Investigating Shooting

NEW DETAILS: Beaumont Police confirm the victim is a 36 year old Hispanic female. At last word, she is in critical condition.
A search is underway for a suspect.
FORMER STORY:
Beaumont police are investigating the shooting of a woman in the avenues.
The shooting happened in the area of Wall street and Avenue F where they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.
First responders were called to the scene shortly before 8:30, Friday evening.
The woman was transported to Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth. Her condition is not known at this time.
© 2017 KBMT-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs