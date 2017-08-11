KBMT
Close

BREAKING NEWS: Beaumont Police Investigating Shooting

KBMT 10:36 PM. CDT August 11, 2017

NEW DETAILS: Beaumont Police confirm the victim is a 36 year old Hispanic female. At last word, she is in critical condition.
 
A search is underway for a suspect.
 
FORMER STORY: 
 
Beaumont police are investigating the shooting of a woman in the avenues.
 
The shooting happened in the area  of Wall street and Avenue F where they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.
 
First responders were called to the scene shortly before 8:30, Friday evening.
 
The woman was transported to Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth. Her condition is not known at this time.
 

© 2017 KBMT-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories