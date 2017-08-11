BREAKING NEWS: Beaumont Police Investigating Shooting

NEW DETAILS: Beaumont Police confirm the victim is a 36 year old Hispanic female. At last word, she is in critical condition.

A search is underway for a suspect.

FORMER STORY:

Beaumont police are investigating the shooting of a woman in the avenues.

The shooting happened in the area of Wall street and Avenue F where they found the woman with a gunshot wound to the head.

First responders were called to the scene shortly before 8:30, Friday evening.

The woman was transported to Christus Hospital St. Elizabeth. Her condition is not known at this time.

© 2017 KBMT-TV