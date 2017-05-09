BREAKING: 4-year-old boy vanishes in SE Houston

Jeremiah Green was last seen Tuesday afternoon napping in his grandma’s apartment in the 6200 block of Waltrip.

A family in southeast Houston is frantically searching for a missing 4-year-old boy.

Danielle Steucy said she went downstairs to visit a neighbor and when she returned, her 19-year-old daughter said Jeremiah had vanished.

The family searched the complex on foot and on bicycle but found no sign of the boy. They reported him missing to HPD around 3:30 p.m.

“Please return my grandson to me. He’s the only grandson I have and he is my world,” Danielle Steucy pleaded.

Jeremiah was last seen in khaki pants with no shirt or shoes. He is about 3 feet tall and stocky, according to his grandma.

"Can y'all please somebody help me and return my grandson to me."

Steucy said it's not like Jeremiah to walk away and she doesn't let him play outside alone.

If you find Jeremiah, please call Houston police or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).

