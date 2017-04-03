Breakfast in classroom program growing in Beaumont ISD schools

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont ISD Breakfast in the Classroom program kicked off in February. Elementary schools like Fletcher, Charlton-Pollard, Blanchette and Regina Howell have already joined the program.

Sallie Curtis elementary school will join tomorrow morning.

Parents and grandparents of Sallie Curtis elementary school children are concerned that food is getting too close to learning materials.

A Beaumont ISD grandparent, who did not wish to be identified thinks the program is a disruption to teachers and students’ routine before school.

“It’ll be a change that I think is unnecessary at this time of year,” the grandparent said.

Free breakfast is served to students from 7:45 a.m. to 8:20 a.m. No outside food is allowed during breakfast and students are not required to join this program. Teachers are also allowed to eat the breakfast with students or prepare for class during this time. Janitor staff will assist with cleaning up after breakfast.

Tish Keys from Beaumont ISD child nutrition services says the program has been successful.

She says kids are participating in eating and also improving in academics.

“The kids have loved it, the teachers are adjusting,” Keys said.

Keys thinks this program has the students’ best interest in mind.

“Our participation has went up at least 120%, it’s just great all around,” Keys said.

The grandparent thinks that breakfast should remain in the cafeteria.

“That’s where the staff is on hand to deal with it. I’m not sure what will be accomplished by eating in the classroom other than a teacher standing over you saying, ‘you need to eat breakfast,’” the grandparent said.

BISD says they plan to implement the program in all elementary schools in the district by May. Anyone with concerns is asked to call child nutrition services at (409) 617-5065.

