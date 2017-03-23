Brady's stolen jerseys returned to Patriots

BOSTON - Tom Brady’s stolen Super Bowl jerseys are back in the hands of the New England Patriots.

FBI agents in Boston returned the jerseys to Patriots owner Robert Kraft Thursday.

One jersey was stolen from Brady's bag last month after the Patriots’ historic comeback win over the Falcons at NRG Stadium.





Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks for his missing jersey in the locker room after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The other jersey was stolen two years ago after the Patriots beat the Seahawks in Super Bowl 49 in Glendale, Arizona.

Both were found in the home of a Mexican sports journalist who was credentialed to be in the locker room.

Video shot by KHOU 11 showed him leaving the locker room when everyone else was arriving.

The FBI isn’t saying whether the man has been charged and are refusing further comment. They originally said he would be charged once the jerseys were authenticated as Brady’s.

The jersey was said to have an estimated value of $500,000.

