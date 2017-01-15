BPD: Suspect confesses to killing, burning man's body and car

BEAUMONT - Beaumont police say Seth Joachim Haynes, 20, of Beaumont confessed to shooting and killing Alex Straway, 23, before setting his body and car on fire.

Officers discovered Straway's body early Saturday morning.

Just before 5 a.m. officers arrived in the 3300 block of McHale St. to assist Beaumont Fire and Rescue crews with a vehicle fire in a field.

Police say in their investigation they learned Haynes shot Straway in the car on Avie Lane near Donna Lane then drove the body to McHale where he set the vehicle on fire.

Officers say with the help of various Beaumont Police units investigators were able to make an arrest within 24 hours.

While police say Haynes confessed, the Beaumont man told reporters early Sunday morning that he didn't kill Straway.

Haynes is facing a murder charge.

