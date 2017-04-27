Victim's boyfriend testifies, describes moments before her death

The boyfriend of Mary Goodman shared gut wrenching testimony about what events led up to her death during the capital murder trial of Joseph Colone jr.

Colone Jr. is accused of shooting Mary Goodman and her daughter Briana, at their home in 2010.

Robert Fontenot said he knew Goodman for 10 years and lived with her. He told the jury he loved her and took care of Briana like she was his own child.

On the day of the shooting, Fontenot went outside to get ready for work while Mary was talking on the phone with her mother on the porch. Her daughter, Briana Goodman was sleeping on the ground inside the home next to her boyfriend Roy Reed who also goes by the name Trey.

When Fontenot was gathering his work supplies he saw a man wearing all black with a mask on his face. He also mentioned the man was covering something with a white towel in his hand. He said he heard Mary say “What’s up, Joe?” and then invited the man inside their home.

Fontenot decided to follow Mary and the masked man inside the home because he was confused about what was happening. Fontenot said he heard Goodman and the masked man talking about a robbery. He told the jury the masked man was upset and told Mary “You know what going on you know your name is out there.”

He said he tried to calm the man in the mask down but then he saw him pull out a gun and fire shots toward Briana and Roy who were sleeping on the ground.

Scared for his life, Fontenot pushed Mary Goodman and told her to run. He ended up running to his bedroom and jumping out the window.

When he landed on the ground, he started running through the backyard and jumped over a fence. He said he started running towards tennis courts and saw Officer Hollier. He told Hollier that a masked man fired several shots inside his home.

Later, Fontenot was able to identify Colone jr. in a suspect line up that was shown to him by Beaumont police.

Fontenot told the jury he knew Colone because his sister was married into the family. He said his sister was married to Colone jr’s brother Ronald Colone.

In the defense attorney’s cross examination they told Fontenot that his statements from the police report in 2010 did not match up with his testimony in court.

The Defense also asked Fontenot if he felt pressured to identify the shooting suspect as Colone jr.

Fontenot also told the jury he was paid $500 by Colone jr’s father not to testify. However, the defense did not elaborate on this statement.

Another witness named Roy Reed testified telling the jury he was inside the home during the time of the shooting.

35-year-old Reed told the jury he would frequently sleep over at the Goodman’s home because he had a relationship with 16-year-old Briana Goodman.

Reed said he was sleeping over the night before the shooting on the bedroom floor. He said in the morning he was planning on heading to work but ended up falling asleep.

The next time he woke up he noticed a man in a black ski mask inside the home with a gun in his hand. Reed said the man fired a warning shot towards the ground where he was sleeping.

Reed said he escaped by running out the front door to the house. He explained he started running towards Lamar University and asked a man to borrow his phone to call 9-1-1.

He told the jury he made the call inside a dorm room because he was scared for his life. During the trial, the prosecutors played the audio recording from the call and showed video of him pacing in a dorm room to support Reed’s statement.

In the audio recording, Reed told the dispatcher he was worried his girlfriend was shot. He also told the dispatcher he was inside a dorm wearing a white muscle shirt.

Goodman’s next door neighbor David Piert also testified in court on Thursday. He said he woke up to the sound of gun shots and was scared for his life. Piert said he saw a man wearing black clothing with a mask and gloves on his hands. He added that he heard Mary Goodman cry out for help after he heard gun shots.

Detective Tamayo with the Beaumont Police deparment discussed his investigation into the shooting incident.

Prosecutors believe Colone jr. killed Mary Goodman to keep her from testifying against him in an aggravated robbery that she witnessed at a game room.

During his Testimony, Detective Tamayo read a statement that Mary Goodman wrote after she witnessed a game room robbery.

Goodman wrote she went gambling with her mother at the game room. She said she recognized Colone when he walked in the door because she knew him through his cousin’s family.

She said Colone had a gun in his hand and told everyone to get on the floor. She explains in her statement that she told everyone to comply.

In the statement to police Mary wrote “I’m scared of Joe and that’s why I was scared to tell police.”

Detective Tamayo told the jury he initially thought a man named Ronald Colone was the shooting suspect but then said he changed the suspect name to Joseph Colone jr.

The Defense also asked Detective Tamayo if he knew about the nature of the relationship between Goodman and Colone jr. The defense claims the two had a romantic relationship together.

Earlier in the trial, the defense attorneys for Joseph Colone Jr. requested a mistrial after a witness told the jury about one of Colone's previous convictions.

When U.S. Marshall James McNeely, who arrested Colone in Houston, was asked by the defense on cross examination if he knew Colone he said that he knew that Colone was under federal supervision.

At this point McNeely was asked to stop speaking and the jury was removed from the courtroom while the attorneys conferred with 252nd District Court Judge Raquel West.

Prosecutors say that the defense requested a mistrial asserting that McNeely's statement contaminated the jury.

Judge West denied the defense's motion for mistrial and later instructed the jury to disregard McNeely's statement about Colone being under federal supervision.

The trial will begin tomorrow at the Jefferson County courthouse at 8:30 a.m.

