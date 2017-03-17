Boyfriend, girlfriend accuse each other in shooting death of Tyler County man found after fire

Bruce Lee Chance, left, and Angela "Angie" Coats Photos/Tyler County Sheriff's Office

WOODVILLE - A Tyler County woman told sheriff's deputies that she witnessed her boyfriend shoot a Tyler County man who was found dead in the remains of his burned home in early March but the boyfriend says she did it.

The body of Joe Kelvin Brown was found in the wreckage of his home following a fire on Sunday, March 5, 2017 according to probable cause affidavits in the arrests of Bruce Lee Chance, 37, and Angela "Angie" Coats released by the Tyler County Sheriff's Office on Friday.

Preliminary autopsy results showed that Brown was shot in the head with a medium caliber firearm and had injuries "consistent with a gunshot wound to the left rib cage" the affidavits said.

Autopsy reports also showed that Brown had died prior to the fire being set the affidavits said.

A neighbor reported to deputies that they had seen a dark haired woman leaving Brown's home and getting into a "dark SUV type vehicle" parked near the home and driving toward the highway the affidavits said.

The neighbor also told deputies that just as they saw the fire they saw a man in a brown hoodie leave Brown's home on foot headed in the same direction as the SUV according to the affidavits.

The day after the fire, on Monday, March 6, 2017, Coats went to the Tyler County Sheriff's Office and told deputies that she had driven herself and Chance to Brown's home in her black Jeep to get "closure" and witnessed Chance murder Brown one of the affidavits said.

The affidavits identify Coats as the stalking victim of Joe Brown.

Coats told deputies Chance asked Brown "are you ready for your closure" when the pair confronted Brown according to one PC affidavit.

She said Brown answered in the affirmative and that Chance then pulled a handgun and shot Brown in the chest and then in the head after he fell to the ground one of the affidavits said.

Coats told deputies that after the shooting Chance told her to go back to her Jeep and told deputies that Chance left the house on foot one of the affidavits said.

Deputies arrested Chance on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, on a warrant related to the case and when questioned he admitted that he went with Coats to Brown's home the affidavits said.

Chance, however, told deputies that Coats was the one who shot and killed Brown and also mentioned that Coats is the one that started the fire according to one of the affidavits.

Both Chance and Coats' stories correspond with each other up to the point of the shooting.

