Boy's throat slashed in 'suspicious' Plano fire

PLANO, Texas -- An apartment fire has police looking into arson and attempted murder charges.



According to court documents obtained by WFAA, investigators believe the mother of a five-year-old intentionally set fire to the apartment at Preston Creek Apartments on Preston Road. Fire investigators determined the fire was started in multiple places throughout the apartment.

The mother, Santhiya Lakshmigari, sustained severe burns and died at a local hospital.



Court documents indicate the child, who is now in the hospital, had his throat slashed and a skull fracture. The boy was found in the kitchen in a pool of blood, according to a firefighter at the scene.



Officials are investigating who injured the child. A knife was found at the scene.

A neighbor, who believed Lakshmigari had a mental illness issue, reported hearing her talking to herself and screaming at herself.

