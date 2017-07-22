Boxing event in Beaumont highlights young talent

BEAUMONT - Boxing is still alive and well in Southeast Texas.

Today at the Sterling Pruitt Activities Center in Beaumont, young fighters got to put their skills to the test against each other in the gladiators boxing show.



The event hosted by Grand Champion Gladiators Boxing Gym is a USA Boxing Gulf LBC sanctioned event that features fighters from all over the golden triangle, Houston, and even some from Louisiana.



Fighters of all ages and weight classes stepped into the ring for three, one minute rounds and tried to win a championship belt.



But for Billy Edwards, who founded Gladiators Boxing Gym, when it comes to the kids, he believes boxing is about more than just winning the match.

“It's a comradery,” said Edwards. These kids are special kids. They get to do something that normal kids don’t do. I mean you wake up, you train for something, and you work for something. And when you finally achieve it, which shows your hard work. That’s why you see a lot of them right now smiles with their belts. People don't realize the hard work they put into it. To get to that level.”



Look for this to become an annual event. Edwards says he also wants to try to have more events throughout the year in order to bring more exposure to local boxing talent.Bowing is still alive and well in Southeast Texas.

© 2017 KBMT-TV