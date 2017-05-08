Bond set for teen suspect in fatal shooting in Beaumont's Old Town

A'Bravion Holts, 17, of Beaumont Photo/Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

BEAUMONT - Bond has been for the teen suspect in a Saturday evening shooting that killed a Beaumont man.

A'bravion Javon Holts, 17, of Beaumont, has been arraigned on murder charges and remains in the Jefferson County Correctional Center where his bond has been set at $250,000 according to the JEfferson COunty Sheriff's Office.

Holts is accused of fatally shooting Roland Darbonne, 32, of Beaumont, early Saturday evening at the GTI apartment complex in the 2500 block of Broadway in Beaumont's Old Town neighborhood.

Holts did not cooperate with detectives during questioning according to a Beaumont Police spokesperson.

Police are still working to establish a connection between Darbonne and Holts and determine why the shooting took place.

“I love you, mom, I love you, daddy…That's all I got to say," was the only thing Holts said to the media as he was taken to jail..

Darbonne's death marks the third homicide in Beaumont for the year according to a Beaumont Police spokesperson.

Demarcus Deshun McGhee, 20, of Port Arthur, is accused of killing James Jones, 26, of Port Arthur, on January 17, 2017.

Jones' body was found fatally shot in a car at a Beaumont apartment complex.

Seth Haynes, 20, of Beaumont, is accused of killing Alex Straway, 23, on January 14, 2017.

Straway's body was found in a burning car on McHale Street in Beaumont.

