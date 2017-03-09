Bond set at $250K for suspect in fatal Tyler County fire

Bruce Lee Chance, 37 Photo/Tyler County Sheriff

TYLER COUNTY - Tyler County Deputies have arrested a man wanted in connection with a fatal fire in Tyler County.

Bruce Lee Chance, 37, of Orange, was arrested during a traffic stop in Tyler County on a capital murder warrant.

Chance's bond has been at $250,000 by Judge Delinda Gibbs-Walker according to the Tyler County Sheriff's Office.

Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford announced in a Wedneday press conference at his office that the death was classified as a homicide.

The Jefferson and Orange County Sheriff's Offices, Texas Rangers, State Fire Marshall's Office and the U.S. Marshall's Office are assisting in the investigation Weatherford said.

Weatherford declined to release any other details about the case saying that the main thing now is to get Chance into custody saying the investigation is still the early stage.

Autopsy results have not been returned yet and no identity has been released on the identity of the victim Weatherford said..

Investigators found the body near the front door in the living room area following the Sunday afternoon fire.

© 2017 KBMT-TV