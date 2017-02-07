Bomb threat at Silsbee Middle School forces immediate lockdown

SILSBEE - Authorities in Silsbee have given the all-clear at Edwards-Johnson Memorial Silsbee Middle School after a bomb threat was made around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to the Silsbee ISD Facebook page, law enforcement and officials say students, faculty and staff can return to the building after the threat was deemed a hoax.

Parents of students say they received an automated call around shortly before 8 a.m. that the school was on lockdown due to the threat.

The incident is under investigation.

