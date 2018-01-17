Boil water notice in effect for Mauriceville

System.Object

According to the Mauriceville Municipal Utility District, the entire district is under a "Boil Water Notice" after loosing pressure around 6 p.m. Wednesday.

UPDATE FROM MUDD |

8:45 p.m. : The District has identified and responded to the low water pressure event. However, we strongly encourage customers to conserve water as it will take time to rebuild the the system pressure back up. Boil water notice is still in effect until further notice. The EOC on 1442 south of I10 is handing out pallets of drinking water to MMUD customers.

FROM THE ORANGE COUNTY OFFICE OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT |

Bottled water is available at Orange County Convention and Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442, Orange, Texas 77630 from 8:30 P.M. until 11:00 P.M. for residents without water within Mauriceville Municipal Utilities District.

Orange County is working with Mauriceville Municipal Utilities District to see how we might be of further assistance to expedite restoring services.

