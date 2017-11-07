Boil water notice extended for two BISD schools.

A boil water notice will be extended until Wednesday, November 8 for Fletcher Elementary School and King Middle School, according to a release from BISD.

As a result, he schools are taking additional precautions to improve sanitation. Hand sanitizer and bottled water will be provided for students. Breakfast and lunch will continue to be provided for all students using water that has been boiled.

Parents may have additional concerns and desire for students to remain at home, therefore BISD has stated that absences will be excused.

