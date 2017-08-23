Body found in Newton County Wednesday morning

NEWTON COUNTY - The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a woman’s body Wednesday morning. 12News spoke with Sheriff Billy Rowles by phone. He confirmed the victim’s body was found in the Pine Grove community in Newton County.

The body was found around 9 a.m. Wednesday at a location on County Road 3047 west of Highway 87.

Sheriff Rowles said it is unclear if the woman's death is a homicide. He said more information would be released later today.

Newton County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Brenda Smith told 12News she has ordered an autopsy. She said information about the investigation would come from the Sheriff's Office.

