Body found burning in New Orleans dumpster identified as missing Fort Worth man

A body found burning in a dumpster in New Orleans in August has been identified as a missing Fort Worth man, according to authorities and the man’s family.

Mike Randle, 60, died of blunt force injuries, said Jason Melancon, a spokesman with the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office. His death was ruled a homicide.

Firefighters found his body about 4 a.m. on Aug. 1 inside a commercial dumpster that was on fire in the city’s Broadmoor neighborhood west of downtown, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.

Randle, a construction contractor, was last heard from in Fort Worth on July 30. His family learned from authorities that he had been identified about a week ago, said his adult son, Christopher Randle.

“This isn’t what he deserved,” Christopher Randle said. “I have no idea why someone would want to harm him.”

