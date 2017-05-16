Bishop Curtis Guillory, the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont in Southeast Texas, is recovering following what the dioceses says was a “heart disturbance.”
The bishop issued the following statement on Tuesday:
On Sunday 5/14/2017, I had a heart disturbance that responded very well to treatment.
Now doctors are discussing which option is the best to keep the disturbance from happening again.
I am feeling well and looking forward to continuing the mission of Jesus.
Please keep me in your prayers.
May God bless you abundantly.
Bishop Curtis Guillory
