Bishop Curtis Guillory, the bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Beaumont in Southeast Texas, is recovering following what the dioceses says was a “heart disturbance.”

The bishop issued the following statement on Tuesday:

On Sunday 5/14/2017, I had a heart disturbance that responded very well to treatment.

Now doctors are discussing which option is the best to keep the disturbance from happening again.

I am feeling well and looking forward to continuing the mission of Jesus.

Please keep me in your prayers.

May God bless you abundantly.

Bishop Curtis Guillory

© 2017 KBMT-TV