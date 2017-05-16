BISD Board of Managers doesn't approve petition for Bevil Oaks detachment

BEAUMONT - The Beaumont Independent School District voted unanimously to disapprove the petition for detachment by Bevil Oaks.

The city will now be rezoned into different schools for next school year. With Vincent middle school being the primary school, and Marshall middle school being another option if parents choose to send their children there. Students will also now be attending West Brook high school.

BISD Board of Managers President, Dr. Jimmy Simmons, says that with these changes, the bus routes for the students will not be as far. He also stated that he believes that BISD schools offer Bevil Oaks students better learning opportunities.

For Bevil Oaks, the hope of moving to the Hardin Jefferson school district has been delayed. Residents can appeal BISD's decision to the TEA and will be left up to the Texas Commissioner of Education.

© 2017 KBMT-TV