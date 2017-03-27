Bill to ban insurance coverage for abortions sent to House

Empty medical exam room. (Photo: Thomas Barwick/Getty Images, (c) Thomas Barwick)

AUSTIN - The Texas Senate approved a bill that would ban insurance coverage for abortions in the state of Texas on Monday, according to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Senate Bill 20 would prohibit abortion coverage in private plans under the Affordable Care Act and in state-issued insurance plans, except for medical emergencies. That means that for those interested in abortion coverage, they would have to purchase supplemental coverage if it's offered by their insurer.

The 21-10 vote sends the bill to the House of Representatives.

