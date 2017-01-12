Bill proposes reducing tuition costs at Texas universities

BEAUMONT - Brionna Clark is a sophomore at Lamar University and spent the day on campus visiting financial aid ahead of the spring semester.

She's taken a shuttle to class at times to save costs. Clark is a huge fan of a proposed bill that would slash tuition costs.

"I feel like it's very beneficial to make college cheaper for everyone because it would give everyone an equal shot to reach and accomplish their dreams, I feel it's something that'd make it easy for the less fortunate," Clark said.

House Bill 112 would make next year's tuition costs 85 percent of what they are this year.

They would also allow students sharing the same situation, such as residency status, degree program, course load, course level, tuition exemption status and other circumstances affecting the tuition charged to the student.

The savings could be in the range of several hundred dollars at Lamar, UT Austin, or the University of Houston.

At Lamar, tuition could drop from $4,072 a semester to $3,462.

The numbers reflect the average undergraduate tuition cost for a Texas resident taking 12 credit hours a semester.

Destiny Butler transferring from the Lamar Institute of Technology to Lamar feels it would help her get a degree without breaking the bank.

"A lot of people don't have the money to go to college so I think that'll be a great way to lessen the burden," Butler said.

A burden that Clark feels can be greatly reduced.

"It won't be so much debt when they get out, or just not even to begin with. So that's my view on that, I Think if the price is lower it's less intimidating to certain people and they'll all be able to go,” Clark said.

The bill would take effect this year if passed.

