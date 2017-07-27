Bike riding robber in Pinehurst can't open register, leaves with tip jar

PINEHURST - A gunman riding a bicycle tried to rob a Pinehurst donut shop of all of the cash in the register, but all he got was a few coins from a tip jar.

Pinehurst Police Chief Fred Hanauer said the robbery happened just after 5 a.m. at Snowflake Donuts located at 1402 Strickland Drive. The robber pulled out a gun and told the clerk to give him all the money. He tried to open the cash register himself but couldn’t get it to open. He got frustrated, grabbed a glass tip jar, then jumped on his bicycle and pedaled toward MacArthur Drive.

The robber is described as a black male who is short in stature. He was wearing a blue bandanna over his face.

Police are reviewing surveillance video as they work to identify the suspect.

No injuries were reported in the robbery.

