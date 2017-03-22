Bike rider hit by car in south Beaumont

Beaumont police investigate after a bike rider was hit by a car in south Beaumont 3/22/2017 (PHOTO: Darry Chillow)

BEAUMONT - A bike rider was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after he was hit by a passing car at the intersection of Pennsylvania Ave. and South M.L. King Jr. Pkwy.

The accident happened at 6:45 a.m.

An officer on the scene told 12News a man was riding his bike the wrong way on Pennsylvania Ave. as a driver entered the service road turnaround of MLK. The officer said the driver did not see the bike rider because it was still dark. The car struck the bike throwing the rider to the pavement.

The bike rider was taken to the hospital with what were described as non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the car was not injured.

