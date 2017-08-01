Beyoncé considering purchasing ownership stake in Rockets

HOUSTON - Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, is interested in purchasing an ownership stake in the Houston Rockets.



Bloomberg reporting that the Houston native could be an “asset to help with local and international marketing.”



Owner Les Alexander announced that the team was up for sale earlier in July, and it is believed that his asking price will be over $2 billion



Now Beyoncé has big time money ($350 million according to Forbes) but not enough to purchase the Rockets outright.

The 22 time Grammy award winner would have to join some other high rollers if she wants to make the purchase.

Beyoncé’s husband, Jay-Z, was a partial owner of the Brooklyn Nets, from 2004 to 2013.

© 2017 KBMT-TV