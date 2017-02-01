Berkeley braces for protests at Milo Yiannopoulos talk

(Photo: Getty Images)

UPDATE: The University of California at Berkeley has canceled the speaking event featuring "alt-right" personality Milo Yiannopoulos.

The University of California at Berkeley is bracing for major protests against Milo Yiannopoulos, a polarizing Breitbart News editor, on the last stop of a tour aimed at defying what he calls an epidemic of political correctness on college campuses.



Tight security is planned at Berkeley for the Wednesday evening event.



Several student groups have called for protests and pledged to shut down the talk.



The 32-year-old right wing provocateur is a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump and a self-proclaimed internet troll whose comments have been criticized as racist, misogynist, anti-Muslim and white supremacist.



His visit to Berkeley is sponsored by the campus Republican club.



Several of Yiannopoulous' talks at other campuses have been canceled due to protests or security concerns.

