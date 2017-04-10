LaKeith Morrow Photo/Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office

LAKE CHARLES - Belt whipping of 4 year-old boy leads to cruelty charges for Louisiana man

An Iowa man has been charged after whipping a four year-old boy with a belt because he wouldn't go to sleep.

Lakeith D. Morrow, 31, was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on Friday, Monday, April 7, 2017, on charges of cruelty to a juvenile according to a release from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies were called to investigate at a local hospital on Tuesday, April 4, 2017, and on arrival observed marks and bruising on the boy's stomach, back, buttocks, legs, genitals and face the release said.

The boy told deputies that Morrow had whipped him with a belt because he wouldn't go to sleep the release said.

The whipping happened when the boy was staying with a family member sometime between March 31 and April 4 deputies learned.

Detectives questioned Morrow about the incident and he admitted to spanking the boy with a belt.

Morrow is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Detective Keeba Barber is the lead investigator on the case.

