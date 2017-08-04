Become a 'miracle worker' today during the '12News Day of Miracles'

BEAUMONT - Today is has been deemed the "12News Day of Miracles!"
We're asking you to be a miracle maker today during the "12News Day of Miracles" benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network.
PLEDGE NOW | Make your pledge online
PLEDGE NOW | Call (409) 981-1572
Our mission is to save and improve the lives of as many local children as possible.
So be a miracle maker on today and help Southeast Texas children in need!
Brought to you by Golden Triangle Emergency Center and Acadian Ambulance Service.
