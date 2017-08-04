KBMT
Become a 'miracle worker' today during the '12News Day of Miracles'

KBMT 10:31 AM. CDT August 04, 2017

BEAUMONT - Today is has been deemed the "12News Day of Miracles!"

We're asking you to be a miracle maker today during the "12News Day of Miracles" benefiting the Children’s Miracle Network.

Our mission is to save and improve the lives of as many local children as possible.

So be a miracle maker on today and help Southeast Texas children in need!

Brought to you by Golden Triangle Emergency Center and Acadian Ambulance Service.

