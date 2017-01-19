Beaumont woman says justice was denied in husband's 1987 murder case

BEAUMONT - Mary Harmon is speaking out following the trial of Gregory Michael who was accused of killing a 57-year-old woman almost 20 years ago.

Harmon was in shock in finding out Michael was found not guilty on Wednesday afternoon. The news brought back painful memories of her husband's violent death.

"He was stabbed and cut. The stab wound was close to the heart so he ended bleeding to death." Harmon said.

She tells 12News Emmett "Skip" Jackson III was killed on August 25th,1987 at Tyrell Park in Beaumont. He was 26-years-old and was a father of three.

Michael was indicted for that case a year later but Harmon says the charges were later dropped and justice was never served.

"I had no knowledge of that. No one called me to let me know that but they did call me to let me know he was indicted." said Harmon.

The news of Michael's not guilty verdict also bringing back Harsh memories for 78-year-old Ruby Winn.

"I was just so sure that this time he would be found guilty. I am devastated." Winn told 12News.

Jackson was Winn's only son and throughout the years, she kept newspaper articles about his murder.

"I have never gotten over my son's death. That's something a mother will never get over when they lose a child." said Winn.

Harmon tells 12News she would like to reopen her late husband's case and hopefully find justice.

