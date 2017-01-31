COURTESY: DAONNA ANDERSON

A Beaumont woman has to bury her second son after he was stabbed to death on Saturday morning in China.

Jefferson County Deputies identify the man as 28-year-old Jason Anderson.

"No parent should do that, no parent should know how to bury their kids, especially both of them," said his mother Donna Anderson.

Anderson woke up Saturday morning to a phone call from her ex-husband about her son Jason who was stabbed.

"He said a few words to me and the phone hit the floor and then I hit the floor," said Anderson.

Jefferson county deputies said it happened at a home on the 400 block of Avenue C in China.





Jason Anderson was dropped off at Baptist Hospital at 12:30 a.m. and then later pronounced dead on Saturday. Donna Anderson believes he was at a friend’s house that night and that alcohol was involved but deputies have not confirmed this information.

"I just want to know if it was fast or if he suffered or if he asked for help,” said Anderson. “That’s the thing that will drive a mother nuts."

Having a death in the family is something Anderson is familiar with, about a year and a half ago she found her oldest son Justin after he took his own life. At the time she still had her youngest son Jason to lean on for support.





“It was one of those bad bonding moments that only he and I shared," said Anderson.

Anderson admits it’s going to take a long time to heal but looks at pictures of happier times to keep her moving forward. She also cherishes a special ring that was a gift from her sons on Christmas a few years ago.

"It wouldn’t matter if it was out of a Cracker Jack box but the two of them got momma a ring and they put thought into Christmas that year," said Anderson.

As time passes, Anderson vows to keep both of her son’s in her thoughts and to never forget.

"You have to talk about them and keep them here, we become the ‘rememberers’ and make sure they are not forgotten,’" said Anderson.

A funeral will be held on Friday at 10 a.m. at the Broussard’s funeral home in Beaumont. Deputies said no arrests have been made at this time.

