Beaumont woman looks for answers after sister's body is found underneath highway overpass

BEAUMONT - Police are still investigating what led up to the death of Barbara Ann Mallet who was found dead beneath a highway overpass.

Her sister, Jacqueline Owens said she could not believe the news when she received the call about her sister.

“It doesn’t matter who the person was, she was still a person and she had family,” said Owens.

She was found dead around 8 a.m. in the 5300 block of Cardinal Dr. near the Elegante Hotel on Sunday. Investigators said there was no sign of injury on Mallet’s body.

"You don't just dump somebody and leave them like that," said Owens. “It’s just so heartless.”

Owen said her sister was working on finding a job after she was released from prison in October. The last time she saw her was on Friday after she dropped her off at a friend’s house.

"It’s always going to be in my head like that Friday, I wish I could’ve done something so we wouldn't be here," said Owens.



Mallet is from a family of seven and lived with her mother for a few months. Owens explained that she was surrounded by love and support but got involved with the wrong crowd.





"She thought everyone was her friend but I said not everyone is your friend, you can’t trust people," said Owens.



Moving forward, Owens said she wants to create a support group for other women in need to honor her sister and to spare other families from the pain she is suffering.



"I love her and wish I could've done something to help her and I pray that she is rests in peace and finally has peace,” said Owens. "I hope they catch whoever did this."

Preliminary autopsy results show the cause of death is inconclusive and toxicology results are pending. The family plans on holding a funeral at Proctor's Mortuary in Beaumont.

If you have any information about what led to Mallet's death call crime stoppers at 8-3-3 TIPS.

If you would like to donate to their funeral expenses you can go to this website.

