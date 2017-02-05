KBMT
Beaumont woman found dead beneath highway underpass

Police tell us a 52-year-old Beaumont woman's body was found Saturday morning on Cardinal Drive

Leah Durain, KBMT 10:35 PM. CST February 05, 2017

BEAUMONT - Beaumont police are working to identify what led up to the death of a 52-year-old woman whose body was found beneath a highway underpass Sunday morning.

Police identify the victim as Barbara Ann Johnson-Mallett of Beaumont.

She was found dead around 8 a.m. in the 5300 block of Cardinal Dr. near the Elegante Hotel. Investigators say Johnson-Mallett was wearing a purple and black dress.

Police have not determined a cause of death at this time.

 

If you have information about the case, please contact Beaumont Police Dispatch, 409-832-1234 or Southeast Texas Crime Stoppers- 409-833-TIPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(© 2017 KBMT)


